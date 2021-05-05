Home / Home

Today's Local Sports Schedule

Wed, 05/05/2021 - 3:25pm scott

Today’s Area Sports Schedule

Girls Tennis

Paw Paw at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Centreville at Mendon, 4:30 p.m.

Marcellus, Bangor at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Constantine at Kalamazoo Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kalamazoo Christian at Constantine, 5 p.m.

Golf

Constantine Jamboree at Island Hills,  4 p.m.

Baseball

Constantine at Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Constantine at Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.

Middle School  Tennis

Three Rivers at Paw Paw, 4 p.m.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media