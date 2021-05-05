Today's Local Sports Schedule
Today’s Area Sports Schedule
Girls Tennis
Paw Paw at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Centreville at Mendon, 4:30 p.m.
Marcellus, Bangor at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Constantine at Kalamazoo Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kalamazoo Christian at Constantine, 5 p.m.
Golf
Constantine Jamboree at Island Hills, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Constantine at Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Constantine at Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.
Middle School Tennis
Three Rivers at Paw Paw, 4 p.m.