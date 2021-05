Today’s Area Sports Schedule

Baseball

Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 4:30 p.m.

Centreville at Marcellus, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Mendon, 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Constantine, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Cassopolis at White Pigeon, 4:30 p.m.

Centreville at Marcellus, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale at Mendon, 4:30 p.m.

Kzoo Christian at Three Rivers, 4:30 p.m.

Prep golf

Sturgis hosts tri-meet with Three Rivers at KLCC, 4 p.m.

White Pigeon at Cass jamboree, 4 p.m.

Girls' Soccer

Three Rivers at Sturgis, 6:30 p.m.

Middle School Track and Field

Three Rivers at Niles Bender Relays, 4 p.m.