Today’s Schedule, Saturday 04/20/19
Softball
Three Rivers varsity Round Robin Tournament, 10 a.m.
College baseball
Kalamazoo Valley at Glen Oaks (DH), 1 p.m.
College softball
Glen Oaks at Kalamazoo Valley (DH), 1 p.m.
