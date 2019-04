Track and Field

Three Rivers at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix Invitational, 10 a.m.

Constantine, Marcellus at Schoolcraft Invitational, 3 p.m.

Mendon at Union City Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

Middle school track and field

Girls’ soccer

Buchanan at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers at Centreville Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

College baseball

Grand Rapids at Glen Oaks (DH), 2 p.m.

College Softball

Mid-Michigan at Glen Oaks (DH), 3 p.m.