Today’s Schedule, Friday 04/19

Baseball

Plainwell at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Plainwell (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Plainwell at Three Rivers varsity (DHJ, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Three Rivers at Hastings Invitational, 4 p.m.

Marcellus at Watervliet Relays, 4 p.m.

Mendon, Centreville at Comstock Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Three Rivers at Comstock JV Invite, Hickory Ridge, 9 a.m.

Girls’ soccer

New Buffalo at Constantine, 5 p.m.

College baseball

Glen Oaks at Kalamazoo Valley (DH), 2 p.m.

College softball

Muskegon at Glen Oaks (DH), 3 p.m.