Boys’ golf: Three Rivers at Paw Paw Jamboree, Heritage Glen, 4 p.m.

Centreville Jamboree, St. Joe Valley Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Three Rivers at Niles, 5 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Three Rivers at Hillsdale, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Centreville, Bangor at Decatur, 4:30 p.m.

Marcellus, White Pigeon at Bloomingdale, 4:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at Mendon, 4:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Christian at Constantine, 4:30 p.m.