Today’s Schedule
Boys’ golf
Three Rivers at Gull Lake Invite, Bedford Valley Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Southwest 10 Conference Jamboree at Centreville, Island Hills, 4 p.m.
Softball
Three Rivers varsity at Allegan (DH), 4 p.m.
Centreville at Decatur (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Mendon at Bangor (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Eau Claire at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Three Rivers varsity at Allegan (DH), 4 p.m.
Allegan at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.
Centreville at Decatur (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Mendon at Bangor (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Eau Claire at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Middle school track and field
Three River at Allegan, 4:15 p.m.