Today’s Schedule

Boys’ golf

Three Rivers at Gull Lake Invite, Bedford Valley Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Southwest 10 Conference Jamboree at Centreville, Island Hills, 4 p.m.

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at Allegan (DH), 4 p.m.

Centreville at Decatur (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Mendon at Bangor (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Eau Claire at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at Allegan (DH), 4 p.m.

Allegan at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.

Centreville at Decatur (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Mendon at Bangor (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Eau Claire at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Middle school track and field

Three River at Allegan, 4:15 p.m.