Today’s Schedule

Wrestling
Three Rivers, Schoolcraft at Vicksburg Invite, 9 a.m.
White Pigeon at Onstead Invite, 9 a.m.
Mendon, Constantine at Allegan Invite, 9 a.m.
Colon at Olivet Invite, 9 a.m.
Marcellus at Concord Invite, 9 a.m.

Competitive Cheer
Three Rivers at Scholarship Invitational, Otsego, 1 p.m.

Bowling
Three Rivers at Paw Paw,Rainbow Lanes, 11 a.m.

Middle School Basketball
Allegan/South Haven at Three Rivers Middle School, 8:30 a.m.

College Basketball
Glen Oaks women at Danville, 1 p.m.
Glen Oaks men at Danville, 4 p.m.
 

