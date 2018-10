Cross country

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Meet, US 131 Motorsports Park, 4 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Division 2 Districts

Three Rivers at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Constantine at Galesburg-Augusta, 6:30 p.m.

Centreville at Jackson Lumen Christi, 5 p.m.

College volleyball

Glen Oaks women at Kellogg, 6:30 p.m.