Today’s Schedule

Football

Gull Lake at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:30 p.m.

South Haven at Three Rivers, 6:15 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Three Rivers freshmen, JV at South Haven, Lincoln Elementary, 4:30 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at South Haven, Lincoln Elementary, 6 p.m.

Watervliet at Three Rivers, 6:30 p.m.

Mendon at Centreville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Mendon, 7 p.m.

Marcellus at Cassopolis, 6:30 p.m.

Middle school cross country

Three Rivers at Otsego, 5 p.m.

College volleyball

Glen Oaks at Grand Rapids, 6:30 p.m.

