Today’s Schedule
Football
Gull Lake at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:30 p.m.
South Haven at Three Rivers, 6:15 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Three Rivers freshmen, JV at South Haven, Lincoln Elementary, 4:30 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at South Haven, Lincoln Elementary, 6 p.m.
Watervliet at Three Rivers, 6:30 p.m.
Mendon at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Mendon, 7 p.m.
Marcellus at Cassopolis, 6:30 p.m.
Middle school cross country
Three Rivers at Otsego, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Glen Oaks at Grand Rapids, 6:30 p.m.