Today’s schedule

Track and Field

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Meet at Allegan, 4 p.m.

Mendon, Centreville, White Pigeon, Marcellus at Southwest 10 Conference Meet at Hartford, 2:30 p.m.

Constantine, Schoolcraft at SAC Conference Meet at Saugatuck, 12:30 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at Paw Paw (DH), 4 p.m.

River Valley at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at Paw Paw (DH), 4 p.m.

River Valley at Marcellus (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Schoolcraft (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Constantine, Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Hackett Jamboree, Milham Park, 4 p.m.