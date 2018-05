Today’s schedule

Track and Field

Three Rivers at Division 2 regionals in Sturgis, 1:30 p.m.

Constantine, Schoolcraft at Division 3 regionals in Comstock, 1:30 p.m.

Marcellus, White Pigeon, Centreville, Mendon, Colon at Division 4 regionals in Gobles, 1:30 p.m.

Baseball

South Haven at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at South Haven (DH), 4 p.m.

Centreville at Burr Oak, 5 p.m.

Softball

South Haven at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at South Haven (DH), 4 p.m.

Centreville at Burr Oak, 5 p.m.

Middle school tennis

Three Rivers at Coldwater, 4 p.m.