Home / Home

Today’s Schedule

Girls’ tennis
Regionals at Three Rivers, 9 a.m.
Schoolcraft at Berrien Springs Regional, 9 a.m.

Boys’ golf
Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Tournament, Lake Doster Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Constantine at Bronson, Bella Vista Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Baseball
Three Rivers JV at Gull Lake, 4 p.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Lawton at Schoolcraft (DH), 4:30 p.m.
White Pigeon at Colon,  4:30 p.m.
Union City at Centreville (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Lawton at Schoolcraft (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Union City at Centreville (DH), 4 p.m.
White Pigeon at Colon, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ soccer
Three Rivers at Parchment, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here