Today’s Schedule
Girls’ tennis
Regionals at Three Rivers, 9 a.m.
Schoolcraft at Berrien Springs Regional, 9 a.m.
Boys’ golf
Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Tournament, Lake Doster Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Constantine at Bronson, Bella Vista Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Three Rivers JV at Gull Lake, 4 p.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Lawton at Schoolcraft (DH), 4:30 p.m.
White Pigeon at Colon, 4:30 p.m.
Union City at Centreville (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Lawton at Schoolcraft (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Union City at Centreville (DH), 4 p.m.
White Pigeon at Colon, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Three Rivers at Parchment, 5 p.m.