Today’s Schedule

Girls’ tennis

Regionals at Three Rivers, 9 a.m.

Schoolcraft at Berrien Springs Regional, 9 a.m.

Boys’ golf

Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Tournament, Lake Doster Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Constantine at Bronson, Bella Vista Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers JV at Gull Lake, 4 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Lawton at Schoolcraft (DH), 4:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Colon, 4:30 p.m.

Union City at Centreville (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Lawton at Schoolcraft (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Union City at Centreville (DH), 4 p.m.

White Pigeon at Colon, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Three Rivers at Parchment, 5 p.m.