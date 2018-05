Track and Field

JV Wolverine Conference Meet at Three Rivers, 3:15 p.m.

Marcellus, Eau Claire at Bloomingdale, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Otsego at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Otsego (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Otsego at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Otsego (DH), 4 p

Girls’ tennis

Three Rivers at Berrien Springs, 5 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Otsego, 4:30 p.m.