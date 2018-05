Today’s Schedule

Track and Field

Edwardsburg, Plainwell, South Haven, Sturgis at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Three Rivers at Sturgis Jamboree, Klinger Lake Country Club, 4 p.m.

Constantine, Schoolcraft at Lawton Jamboree, Lake Cora Hills, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at Dowagiac (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Three Rivers varsity at Dowagiac (DH), 4 p.m.

Dowagiac at Three Rivers JV (DH), 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Centreville, 4:30 p.m.

Middle School tennis

Paw Paw at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

College baseball

Glen Oaks at Mott (DH), 2 p.m.

College golf

Glen Oaks at MCCAA Tournament, Port Huron Elks, Golf Club, Port Huron, 9 a.m.