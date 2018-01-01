Today’s Schedule

Home / Home

Boys’ golf
Three Rivers Jamboree, Sauganash, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Allegan at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Allegan (DH), 4 p.m.
Lawrence at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Mendon at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Cassopolis (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Delton-Kellogg (DH)
Softball
Allegan at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Allegan (DH), 4 p.m.
Lawrence at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Mendon at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Cassopolis (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Delton-Kellogg (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
Coloma at Schoolcraft, 4:30 p.m.

