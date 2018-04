Girls’ soccer

Three Rivers at Buchanan, 5 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Three Rivers at Gull Lake Invitational (Bedford Valley), 9 a.m.

Baseball

Constantine at Schoolcraft (DH), 4 p.m.

Bangor at Mendon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Eau Claire (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Decatur at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Constantine at Schoolcraft (DH), 4 p.m.

Bangor at Mendon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

White Pigeon at Eau Claire (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Decatur at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.