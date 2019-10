Volleyball

Three Rivers JV at Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix Tournament, 9 a.m.

Centreville at East Kentwood Tournament, 8 a.m.

Cross Country

Constantine, White Pigeon at Sturgis Invite, 9 a.m.

Mendon, Centreville at Bloomingdale Invite, 10 a.m.

Middle school cross country

Three Rivers at Sturgis Invite, 9 a.m.