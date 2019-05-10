Today’s Schedule 10/05/19
Cross country
Three Rivers, Marcellus, Centreville, Mendon, Schoolcraft at Portage Invitational, Portage West Middle School, 9 a.m.
Boys’ tennis
Wolverine Conference Tournament at Sturgis and Three Rivers, 8:30 a.m.
Volleyball
Three Rivers JV at Wolverine Conference Tournament, South Haven, 9 a.m.
Three Rivers freshman at Wolverine Conference Tournament, Paw Paw, 9 a.m.
Constantine, White Pigeon at Homer Invitational, 8 a.m.
Mendon at Battle Creek Harper Creek Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Schoolcraft at East Grand Rapids Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Middle school volleyball
Three Rivers 7th and 8th grade at St. Joe County Tournament, Centreville, 9 a.m.
Middle school cross country
Three Rivers at Portage Invitational, noon