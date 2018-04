Today’s Schedule

Baseball

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Edwardsburg (DH), 4 p.m.

Mendon at Howardsville Christian (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Constantine at Union City, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers varsity (DH), 4 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Edwardsburg (DH), 4 p.m.

Constantine at Union City, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Three Rivers at Hastings Invitational, 4 p.m.

Constantine at Edwardsburg Invitational, 4 p.m.

Mendon, Centreville at Comstock Invitational, 4 p.m.

Schoolcraft, Marcellus at Watervliet Relays, 4 p.m.

College baseball

Lake Michigan at Glen Oaks (DH), 2 p.m.

College golf

Glen Oaks men at Jackson College Spring Invitational, Ella Sharp Park Golf Course, 10 a.m.