Today’s Schedule 09/26/19

Football
Three Rivers freshman at Vicksburg, 3:30 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Vicksburg, 5:15 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Comstock at Three Rivers, Sauganash Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Vicksburg at Three Rivers freshman, JV 5 p.m.
Vicksburg at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.
White Pigeon at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Bloomingdale at Mendon, 7 p.m.
Decatur at Marcellus, 7 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Coloma, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Comstock at Constantine, 5 p.m.
Niles Brandywine at  Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Glen Oaks at Grand Rapids, 6:30 p.m.
Middle School Cross Country
Three Rivers at  South Haven Quad, 5 p.m.

