Today’s Schedule 09/16/19

Boys’ tennis

Three Rivers at Buchanan, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Kalamazoo Central, Colon, Berrien Springs at Three Rivers varsity Quad, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers JVs at Berrien Springs Quad, 5 p.m.

Cross country

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Otsego at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

Delton-Kellogg at Constantine, 5 p.m.

Saugatuck at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.

Cassopolis at Marcellus, 5 p.m.

Girls’ golf

Schoolcraft at Comstock Jamboree, Eastern Hills Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Middle school volleyball

Dowagiac at Three Rivers, 4 p.m.