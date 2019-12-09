Today’s Schedule 09/12/19
Girls’ golf
Three Rivers Jamboree at Sauganash Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Football
Lawton at Three Rivers freshman, 5 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Otsego, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Otsego at Three Rivers JV, freshmen, 5 p.m.
Otsego at Three Rivers varsity, 6 p.m.
Decatur at Constantine, 6:30 p.m.
High school cross country
Constantine at Gilmore Car Museum SAC Delton-Kellogg Jamboree, 4:30 p.m.
Middle School cross country
Dowagiac/Edwardsburg/Sturgis at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Lansing at Glen Oaks, 6:30 p.m.