Today’s Schedule 09/07/19
Volleyball
Three Rivers, Mendon at Battle Creek Lakeview, Cereal City Invitational, 8 a.m.
Centreville at Flushing Tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross country
Three Rivers, Constantine, Mendon, Schoolcraft at Centreville Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Marcellus at Fennville Open, 9 a.m.
White Pigeon at Battle Creek Lakeview Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys’ tennis
Three Rivers at Coldwater Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys’ soccer
Three Rivers at Otsego Tournament, 10:15 a.m.
Middle school cross country
Three Rivers at Battle Creek Lakeview Invitational, 9 a.m.
College volleyball
Glen Oaks women at Joliet Junior College Tournament, Joliet, IL, noon