Today’s Schedule, 08/24/19
Boys’ soccer
Three Rivers varsity at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Constantine at Coloma Tournament, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Three Rivers JV at Comstock Invitational, 9 a.m.
Constantine at Olivet Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
Centreville at Battle Creek St. Philip Tournament, Battle Creek YMCA Center, 8 a.m.
Schoolcraft at West Michigan Christian Invitational, 9 a.m.
Marcellus at Cassopolis Tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross country
Centreville at Battle Creek Harper Creek Optimist Invite, 9 a.m.
College volleyball
Glen Oaks women at McHenry County Community College, Crystal Lake, Ill., Noon.