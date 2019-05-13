Today’s Schedule, 05/13/19
Track and Field
Wolverine Conference JV championships at Three Rivers, 1 p.m.
Centreville at Comstock Invitational, 4 p.m.
Constantine at SAC Divisional Meet at Schoolcraft, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Three Rivers varsity at Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.
Marcellus at Mendon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Cassopolis at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Bangor at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Constantine at Gobles (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Three Rivers JV Softball at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.
Marcellus at Mendon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Cassopolis at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Bangor at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Constantine at Gobles (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Three Rivers at South Haven, 4 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Three Rivers at South Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Middle school track
Three Rivers at Allegan Coed Relays, 4 p.m.