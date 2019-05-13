Today’s Schedule, 05/13/19

Track and Field

Wolverine Conference JV championships at Three Rivers, 1 p.m.

Centreville at Comstock Invitational, 4 p.m.

Constantine at SAC Divisional Meet at Schoolcraft, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Three Rivers varsity at Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.

Marcellus at Mendon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Bangor at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Constantine at Gobles (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Three Rivers JV Softball at Constantine (DH), 4 p.m.

Marcellus at Mendon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Cassopolis at Centreville (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Bangor at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Constantine at Gobles (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Three Rivers at South Haven, 4 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Three Rivers at South Haven, 5:30 p.m.

Middle school track

Three Rivers at Allegan Coed Relays, 4 p.m.

