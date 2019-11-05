Home / Home

Today’s Schedule, 05/11/19

Girls tennis
Wolverine Conference Tournament, singles flights at Three Rivers, 8:30 a.m., doubles flights at Sturgis, 9 a.m.

Track and Field
Three Rivers at Wolverine Conference Meet at Edwardsburg, 10 a.m.

Softball
Three Rivers varsity at Lowell Quad Invitational, 10:30 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Three Oaks-River Valley Tournament, 10:30 a.m.
Centreville Bulldog Tournament, 10 a.m.
Constantine at Kalkaska Tournament, 9 a.m.
White Pigeon at Bridgman Tournament, 10 a.m.

Baseball
Niles Brandywine at Centreville (DH), 10 a.m.

Boys golf
White Pigeon at Lawton Invitational, 9 a.m.

