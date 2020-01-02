Home / Home

Today&rsquo;s Schedule 02/01/20

Wrestling
Three Rivers at Portage Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Constantine, Marcellus at Greater Berrien County Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Mendon, Colon at Battle Creek Central Tournament, 9 a.m.

Competitive Cheer
White Pigeon at Delton-Kellogg, SMCCC Championships, 4 p.m.

Bowling
Three Rivers vs. Vicksburg, Airway Lanes, noon
Middle School girls’

basketball
Three Rivers vs. Otsego/Plainwell at Otsego, 9 a.m.

College Basketball
Glen Oaks women at Ancilla, 1 p.m.
Glen Oaks men at Ancilla, 3 p.m.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

