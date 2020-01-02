Today’s Schedule 02/01/20
Wrestling
Three Rivers at Portage Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Constantine, Marcellus at Greater Berrien County Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Mendon, Colon at Battle Creek Central Tournament, 9 a.m.
Competitive Cheer
White Pigeon at Delton-Kellogg, SMCCC Championships, 4 p.m.
Bowling
Three Rivers vs. Vicksburg, Airway Lanes, noon
Middle School girls’
basketball
Three Rivers vs. Otsego/Plainwell at Otsego, 9 a.m.
College Basketball
Glen Oaks women at Ancilla, 1 p.m.
Glen Oaks men at Ancilla, 3 p.m.