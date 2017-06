Boys’ Golf

White Pigeon, Centreville in Division 4 State Finals,

Forest Akers East, East Lansing, 9 a.m.

Baseball Regionals

Division 3

(at Coloma)

Schoolcraft vs. Coloma, noon

Division 4

(at Decatur)

Centreville vs. Decatur, 10 a.m.

Division 4

(at Hudson)

Colon vs. Concord, 10 a.m.

Softball Regionals

Division 3

(at Coloma)

Schoolcraft vs. Coloma, 10 a.m.

Division 4

(at Decatur)

Centreville vs. Decatur, noon

Division 4

(at Hudson)

Mendon vs. North Adams, noon