Today’s Schedule

Track and Field

State Finals

Division 2

Three Rivers at Zeeland, 9 a.m.

Division 3

Constantine at Comstock Park, 9 a.m.

Division 4

Centreville, Mendon, White Pigeon, Colon at Houseman Field, Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.

Baseball

Division 2 Districts

(at Three Rivers)

Vicksburg at Three Rivers, 10 a.m.

Plainwell vs. Otsego, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Softball

Plainwell vs. Otsego, 10 a.m.

Vicksburg at Three Rivers, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Division 3 Districts

(at Galesburg-Augusta)

Baseball

Schoolcraft vs. Constantine, 10 a.m.

Comstock vs. Parchment, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Softball

Constantine vs. Schoolcraft, 10 a.m.

Comstock vs. Hackett, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Division 4 Districts

(at Centreville)

Baseball

Marcellus vs. White Pigeon, 10 a.m.

Centreville vs. Howardsville, noon

Championships, 2 p.m.

Softball

Marcellus vs. White Pigeon, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Centreville vs. Marcellus/White Pigeon winner