Today’s Schedule
Track and Field
State Finals
Division 2
Three Rivers at Zeeland, 9 a.m.
Division 3
Constantine at Comstock Park, 9 a.m.
Division 4
Centreville, Mendon, White Pigeon, Colon at Houseman Field, Grand Rapids, 9 a.m.
Baseball
Division 2 Districts
(at Three Rivers)
Vicksburg at Three Rivers, 10 a.m.
Plainwell vs. Otsego, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Softball
Plainwell vs. Otsego, 10 a.m.
Vicksburg at Three Rivers, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Division 3 Districts
(at Galesburg-Augusta)
Baseball
Schoolcraft vs. Constantine, 10 a.m.
Comstock vs. Parchment, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Softball
Constantine vs. Schoolcraft, 10 a.m.
Comstock vs. Hackett, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Division 4 Districts
(at Centreville)
Baseball
Marcellus vs. White Pigeon, 10 a.m.
Centreville vs. Howardsville, noon
Championships, 2 p.m.
Softball
Marcellus vs. White Pigeon, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Centreville vs. Marcellus/White Pigeon winner