Titans oust Eagles from playoffs

JACKSON — The Schoolcraft football team’s plate was full on Jackson Lumen Christi’s field Friday night.

Nathan Ferency’s Eagles spent most of the evening chasing Walker Plate, the Titans’ super strong senior tailback and all-state candidate, around the artificial surface.

The 5--foot-9, 170-pound Plate rushed for 266 yards on 38 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Titans’ 35-30 Division 6, Region 3 championship win over the Eagles.

Schoolcraft finishes the season 10-2. Lumen Christi, the three-time defending state champs, remains unbeaten at 11-0 and advances to next Saturday’s state semifinal against the winner of today’s Detroit Loyola and Cass City game.

Schoolcraft scored 29 second-half points to create some anxious moments in the second half for Lumen Christi.

“We talked about playing 48 minutes and our kids did that. In the first half we couldn’t get our defense off the field and some penalties put us in a hole. I couldn’t be more proud of a team that almost pulled the game out in the second half,” said Schoolcraft coach Nathan Ferency.

Plate scored on runs of 33 and one yard to put Lumen Christi on top 14-0 after the first quarter. Kevin Salazar was successful on both of the Titans’ PATs.

Schoolcraft drove to the Lumen Christi 39 late in the first quarter, but Eagles’ quarterback Alex Thole was intercepted by the Titans’ Connor Fitzpatrick at the 29.

Lumen Christi took over possession and drove to midfield before turning the ball back over on a fumble recovery by Schoolcraft’s Parker Lawrence.

But the Titans’ defense held and Plate scored on a five-yard carry on his team’s next possession to make it 21-0 with 6:52 left in the half. Salazar’s PAT sailed through the uprights.

Schoolcraft got on the scoreboard with 4:12 left in the half on Thole’s 13-yard strike through the air to big junior tight end Harmon DeVries. Lawrence’s PAT failed, leaving the Eagles down 21-8.