Timely hits elude Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Getting timely hits continues to be a common denominator this season for the Three Rivers baseball team.

Visiting Paw Paw kept Three Rivers from connecting at the plate when it counted most as the Redskins came away with a Wolverine Conference doubleheader sweep of the Wildcats 3-1 and 13-3 at Armstrong Field Friday.

In the opener, Paw Paw scored once in the top half of the first inning. Three Rivers quickly tied it, however, with a single marker in its half of the same frame.

Paw Paw tacked on its final pair of runs in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Connor Quake was tagged with the loss for Three Rivers in game one, allowing 11 hits with four strikeouts.

Gavin Charvat collected two hits and one RBI for Three Rivers. Jalen Heivilin doubled and scored the ‘Cats lone run. Richard Scare and Gavin Beuter added one base hit for the ‘Cats.