New Hope Assembly in Three Rivers earned its third straight Three Rivers Area Church Softball Championship victory Tuesday following an 8-7 win over New Day Community Church Vandalia campus. In June and July’s regular season action, Howardsville Gospel Chapel took the top spot in the 11-team league, which also included Corey Church of the Nazarene, Edwards Corners Bible Church, Grant Chapel, Moorepark Community Church, Porter Baptist Church, Riverside Church, Three Rivers Church of the Nazarene and Volinia Baptist Church. New Hope team members are (front) Joshua Bannow, (middle row) Shan Pileri, Parker Ellifritz, Drew Bosma, Mike Ellifritz, (back row) CJ Shelton, Kris Hack, Andrew Bowers, Russ Hack, Eddie Thompson, (not pictured) JT Hack, Josh Pettit, Richard Scare and Aaron Spence.