Three Rivers youth basketball camp welcomes over 80 to high school gym

THREE RIVERS — Over 80 boys and girls participated in the Three Youth Basketball Camp held Monday-Wednesday at the high school gym.

Three Rivers varsity boys and girls basketball coaches Brian Burg and Jason Bingaman, along with members of their coaching staff and team members served as instructors at the camp.

The camp was split up into three different sessions: 6-8th graders, 3-5th graders and Young 5s-second grade

Emphasis during the three-day camp was on the basic fundamentals of the game such as shooting, passing, dribbling, posting up and driving to the basket.

“Some kids don’t have many opportunities to play. Camps like these give them a chance to get into the gym and work on their game,” Bingaman said.

Please see Friday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.