Three Rivers Youth Basketball Camp helps players polish skills

THREE RIVERS — Around 80 youths attended the annual Three Rivers Wildcats Youth Basketball Camp this week.

The three-day camp, held for young 5s through eighth grade, began Monday and concluded on Wednesday at the high school gymnasium. The camps were split up into three sessions for different age groups.

Camp directors were Three Rivers varsity boys basketball coach Brian Burg and varsity girls’ mentor Jason Bingaman.

Also assisting with the camp were members of the Three Rivers coaching staff, along with current varsity boys and girls players.

Campers worked on fundamentals in various drills designed to improve their ballhandling, dribbling, passing and shooting skills.

