Three Rivers wins slugfest over Hastings

HASTINGS — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team earned a 11-7 win at Hastings Wednesday in a non-conference game.

Three Rivers scored two runs in the first and second inning, added one in the third, five in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Hastings recorded a single run in the first, three in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Zack Ludwick picked up the win allowing one hit with one strikeout for Three Rivers.

A total of six players saw action on the mound for the Wildcats.

Gavin Charvat belted a triple for Three Rivers and Parker Ellifritz added a double. Jalen Heivilin, Ty Hackenberg, and Luka Wagner all added one hit each for the ‘Cats.