Home / Home

Three Rivers wins slugfest over Hastings

HASTINGS — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team earned a 11-7 win at Hastings Wednesday in a non-conference game.
Three Rivers scored two runs in the first and second inning, added one in the third, five in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Hastings recorded a single run in the first, three in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Zack Ludwick picked up the win allowing one hit with one strikeout for Three Rivers.
A total of six  players saw action on  the mound for the Wildcats.
Gavin Charvat belted a triple for Three  Rivers and Parker Ellifritz added a double. Jalen Heivilin, Ty Hackenberg, and Luka Wagner all added one hit each for the ‘Cats.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here