Three Rivers White Pitching Machine All-Stars

The Three Rivers White 7/8 year-old pitching machine All-Stars. Pictured in the front row left to right, Cooper Chrisman, Ashton Lahman, Aiden Jackson, Cole Dunmier, Benjamin Smith, David Wills. Mid Row: Collin Balk, Ashton Baker, Jayden Long, Bennett VandenBrink, Lincoln Burkey; back row: Manager Cameron Nevins, Coach Bryan Balk, Coach Scott Wills, Coach Ben Smith. Not pictured: Bernard Wogoman, Coach Larry Glosch. The team participated this week in Pool Play in the Michigan District 15 Tournament.

Photo provided