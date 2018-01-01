Three Rivers volleyball preview

THREE RIVERS — A great love for the game, commitment and raw athleticism has first-year Three Rivers varsity volleyball coach Lauren Cholometes excited about how the Lady Cats’ have started the season.

Three Rivers, currently 1-0 in the Wolverine Conference and 8-8-1 overall, is implementing a lot of new attacks on offense and an entirely new system defensively.

Cholometes expect those tweaks and changes to pay off down the road.

“ The biggest key to our program this season is focusing on the process and playing up to our standard. We talk about that endlessly,” Cholometes said.

2018 Three Rivers volleyball schedule

Thursday, Sept. 6

Sturgis at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Three Rivers at Jackson Lumen Christi Invitational, 8 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Three Rivers at Otsego, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Paw Paw at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 24

St. Joseph at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Three Rivers at South Haven, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Three Rivers at Battle Creek Harper Creek Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Three Rivers at Constantine Quad, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Three Rivers at Allegan, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Vicksburg at Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Three Rivers at Plainwell, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Three Rivers at Coldwater Quad, 5 p.m.

