Three Rivers varsity spikers sweep Otsego

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity volleyball team swept visiting Otsego Thursday 25-14, 25-6, 25-8.

The Lady Cats are now 3-0 in Wolverine Conference play.

Shelby Krawczak led the way with 18 kills followed by Hadley Miller with 14. Karsyn Draime, Gigi Gioiosa and Campbell Haradine each had four.

Maya Bidelman assisted on 26 kills, while Miller and Kylee Nash both contributed five. Tessa Hawkins paced the team with 27 digs with Haradine adding 11. Hawkins was a force from the service line collecting eight aces. Miller blocked two attacks for Three Rivers, now 15-9-2 overall.

Three Rivers lost the junior varsity match 25-13, 23-25, 11-15.

Alivia Knapp had five aces, seven kills, one block and nine digs for the Lady Cats. Caliah Brown added two kills and two blocks.