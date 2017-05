The 2017 Three Rivers varsity baseball team. Pictured in the front row left to right are, J.T. Hack, Austin Krawczak, Justin Ochsenrider, Alex Minger, Gavin Charvat; middle row, Head Coach, Kim Losik, Ty Hackenberg, Sam Hawkins, Zack Ludwig, Ryan Levandoski, Assistant Coach, Casey Miller; back row, Assistant Coach, Nick Hartman, Zach Ludwick, Zac Meyer, Carson Charvat, Austin Wright, Jalen Heivilin, Stephen Tolfree.

Commercial-News/Scott Hassinger