Three Rivers unable to overcome miscues in loss to Otsego

THREE RIVERS — Friday’s Wolverine Conference game at home against Otsego had a rocky start for the Three Rivers Wildcats.

After a mistake-filled first-quarter, which saw Three Rivers turn the football over four times, J.J. Wagner’s Wildcats came storming back to grab a 14-7 halftime lead before dropping an eventual 21-14 decision at Armstrong Field.

Three Rivers committed a total of six turnovers on the night, including four interceptions and two lost fumbles.

“You can’t win ballgames like that when you turn the ball over as many times as we did. We have a lot of work to do,” said Wagner, whose team fell to 0-3 with the loss.

Sophomore Ashton Atwater scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to cap off Otsego’s come-from-behind victory that lifted the Bulldogs to 2-1 on the season.

“Atwater is a great tailback and Otsego has a good offensive line and t hey sucked it up when they had to and were able to move the football,” Wagner said.

An interception by Otsego’s senior linebacker Robert Houseman and return to the Three Rivers’ -7-yard line set up the Bulldogs’ first score.

Owen Watson completed a three-yard TD strike to Jaxsen Callaway for Otsego’s first points and a 7-0 lead with 7:39 left in the opening stanza. Jack Waters booted the Bulldogs’ PAT.

Three Rivers’ defense held Otsego on a fourth down conversion attempt giving the Wildcats possession at its own 39.

Senior halfback Parker Ellifritz dove into the end zone on a nine-yard carry for Three Rivers first points of the season with 7:55 left in the second quarter. Brayden Selent’s PAT sailed through the uprights, knotting the game up at 7-7.