Three Rivers track teams fly past Dowagiac

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ track and field teams were victorious at home Tuesday over Dowagiac.

Three Rivers won the girls’ meet 112-23, while the Wildcat boys won 101-36.

“The girls worked very hard tonight. It’s still very early in the season, however these girls have been really working hard to improve and are really focused on the little things that will make them better,” said Three Rivers girls’ coach James Phillips.

“We have set our goals this season very high and so far the girls on this team are putting in the work needed to go achieve those team goals.”

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.