Three Rivers track team sees improvement in league meet

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers girls’ track team earned fourth and the boys’ sixth in Saturday’s Wolverine Conference Meet in Edwardsburg.

Vicksburg won the girls’ meet with 124.4 points. Three Rivers took fourth with 69.2.

Hadley Miller from Three Rivers claimed league titles with first-place finishes in the high jump (5-1) and 200 (28.65) along with a third-place finish in the 400 (1:03.06).

Stephanie Pontius earned fourth for the Lady Cats in the 200 (28.76) and Ava Glass took seventh in the 400 (1:07.14).

Emma Stasiuk from Three Rivers placed eighth in the 1600 (5:59.39).

Gracie Bowers of Three Rivers placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (52.85).