Three Rivers track and field teams split meets at Edwardsburg Quad

EDWARDSBURG — The Three Rivers boys’ and girls’ track and field teams both competed in a Wolverine Conference Quad Meet Tuesday at Edwardsburg.

In the girls’ meet, Three Rivers beat Paw Paw 95-38 and lost to Otsego 78-59.

“This was our first Wolverine Conference Quad meet of the year. The girls really ran and performed well tonight. We are quickly moving along in the season and we hope to keep improving each and every meet,” said Three Rivers girls’ coach James Phillips.

“This is just a fun group to be around. The girls enjoy working hard and getting better and we had perfect weather for that tonight. We keep trying different combinations in the relays. We are really starting to cut some time off and get our best lineups set.”

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.