Three Rivers sweeps Loy Norrix

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers varsity baseball team earned a non-conference doubleheader sweep over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 4-1 and 10-2 to end the regular season Thursday.

Three Rivers concludes the regular season with an overall record of 13-18, including nine victories in the last 13 games.

Freshman Gavin Beuter pitched a complete game for Three Rivers for the victory in game one. Beuter gave up three hits, two walks, and struck out four. The run he gave up was earned.

Parker Ellifritz belted three hits, including a pair of doubles, for Three Rivers, had one RBI and scored a run for the ‘Cats. Jalen Heivilin added three hits, one being a double, with one RBI and one run scored. Bryce Morlan had two hits, one RBI and scored once. Gavin Charvat, Richard Scare and Carter Minger all added one hit apiece. Scare also scored one run.