Three Rivers sweeps Lawton in double header

LAWTON — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team swept a non-league doubleheader Tuesday at Lawton 16-0 and 24-3.

Both games were called after three innings on the 15-run mercy rule.

In game one, sophomore Bryce Morlan was brought up from the jayvee and picked up the win on the mound going all three innings.

Morlan no-hit Lawton and finished with a perfect game with three strikeouts.

At the plate, Morlan went 2-for-2 with a double and triple.

“It was a great job and he had a banner day,” said Three Rivers coach Kim Losik.

