Three Rivers sweeps doubles flights to earn win over Berrien Springs

The Three Rivers varsity girls tennis team earned a 6-2 non-conference win at home to end the regular season Tuesday.
At No. 1 singles, Saaya Ishizuki from Three Rivers topped Kaitlyn Williams 7-5, 4-6, 6-1. At No. 2, Three Rivers’ Bri Kupiec defeated Sydney Hildebrand 7-5, 6-1. At No. 3, Cayley Svoboda from Three Rivers lost to Jaclyn Alsbro 6-4, 4-6, 3-6. At No. 4, Audrey Dickerson from Three Rivers lost to Kari Brightbill 0-6, 1-6.

