Three Rivers survives Edwardsburg second-half charge

EDWARDSBURG — Brian Burg let out a deep breath upon coming out of the locker room after his Wildcats’ 46-33 win at Edwardsburg on Friday.

Burg wasn’t totally pleased with his team’s performance but he and his ballclub are thankful to be 4-0 in the Wolverine Conference South Division for sole possession of first place. The Cats improve to 8-3 overall.

Edwardsburg falls to 2-2 in the division and 4-7 overall.

Three Rivers came out and was able to play its style of basketball in the first half.

The Cats rolled to a 17-5 advantage after the opening eight minutes.

Sam Hawkins had a three-pointer in the first period for Three Rivers, while Gavin Charvat scored four of his eight points for the night during that span. The Cats also got key offensive putbacks from Eric Johnson and Tirrell Hausmanis in the period.

The Cats were able to keep getting good percentage shots throughout the second quarter and built their lead to 29-9 entering halftime.

“In that first half our guys were playing real good defense and we were clicking on the offensive end,” Burg said.

“At halftime we talked about not settling for just any shot and to play within our system. But we ended up coming out in a lull during that second half. We just couldn’t seem to find a rhythm. Overall though we still managed to come out of it with a win. Our guys made some key free throws down the stretch that sealed the game up for us.”

Edwardsburg’s 14-5 run in the third quarter lessened the Eddies’ deficit to 11, 34-23, entering the final eight minutes.

Sparking the Eddies offensively in the third quarter were Keyon Taylor and Adam Kozinski with a three pointer each.

Edwardsburg managed to pull within seven points on two occasions in the fourth quarter.

Three Rivers, however, was able to make its way to the free-throw line where Gavin Charvat and Hawkins both hit two charity tosses to help seal up the win. Carson Charvat also had a big bucket inside in the waning seconds to cap off the win.

