Three Rivers splits league dual meets

THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers boys and girls track and field teams both split a pair of dual meets at home Tuesday with Allegan and Vicksburg.

In the boys’ meet, Three Rivers edged Vicksburg 70-67 and close to Allegan 86-50.

Three Rivers’ girls defeated Allegan 94-43, but lost to Vicksburg 80-57.

Ethan Crooks of Three Rivers earned a pair of third-place finishes in the 110-meter high hurdles (19.46) and 300 intermediate hurdles (48.02).

Richard Scare of Three Rivers won the 100 (11.89) with teammate Dillon Cowgill finishing second (12.00).

Scare also won the 200 (23.72).

Three Rivers’ won the 400-meter relay (46.68).

Brody Fletcher of Three Rivers finished third in the 3200 (11:32,75) run.

Logan Borst of Three Rivers earned third in the 400 (56.54).

Logan Bierlein from Three Rivers won long jump (18-7).

Chase Ludwig from Three Rivers earned second in discus (101-9) and third in shot put (37 1/2).

Three Rivers’ boys 3200-meter relay finished second in 9:03.95.

In the girls’ meet, Three Rivers finished second in the 3200 relay (11:26.71), 800 relay (1:58.22) and 400 relay (54.78).

Emma Stasiuk earned third for the Lady Cats in the 1600 (6:04.95).

Madison Bowers of Three Rivers took third in the 400 (1:07.24).

Gracie Bowers from Three Rivers placed second in the 300 hurdles (52.60).

Hadley Miller of Three Rivers won high jump (4-11) and 800 (2:38.11).

Three Rivers’ Ellana Haifley won pole vault (8-0). Alexandria Deel (7-6) took second and Heidi Hines placed third (7-0).

Shelby Krawczak earned third in long jump (14-8).